Letters: Be careful

Letters: Be careful

I will tell you now, that I voted for Trump ("twice"), not that he was my first choice, but mainly because he was and is the lesser of two evils.

For the last four-plus years, I have read The Daily News and the editorials and letters to the editor, And four-plus years ago, the Democrats, some Republicans and most of the media became the party of HATE.

If you go back and look at the letters to the editor, probably 80% were HATE themed against Trump, even the owners of TDN HATE Trump

Don't think so? They are even trying to shape young minds, like by adding "Doonsebury" by Garry Trudeau to the Sunday (so called) comics and his HATE for Trump. The left has, and is, trying to erase history, tear down statues, change the Constitution and reprogram anyone who does not share their views.

So now that you have sort of elected Joe Biden to the White house, I could go on and on about the HATE culture, but I won't. I don't hate you. I ignore ignorance, and my last comment to you is be CAREFUL OF WHAT YOU WISH FOR.

Michael P. George

Clatskanie



