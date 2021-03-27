Letters: Band-aid fix

The Biden administration just awarded $86 million to a Texas nonprofit, Endeavor, to purchase hotel rooms for illegal immigrants. It is for a six month period for up to 1,200 people. That is a daily cost per person of nearly $400.

The top four executives at Endeavor have a combined yearly salary of nearly $1 million.

For $400 a day a family can stay at an all inclusive resort in Mexico, jet skiing included. Eighty-six million dollars would go a long way if it was used to help improve conditions to help these folks stay home.

It’s just another expensive band-aid feel-good fix with no real solution.

Jim Kerstein

Kalama