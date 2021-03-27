 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Band-aid fix

Letters: Band-aid fix

{{featured_button_text}}

The Biden administration just awarded $86 million to a Texas nonprofit, Endeavor, to purchase hotel rooms for illegal immigrants. It is for a six month period for up to 1,200 people. That is a daily cost per person of nearly $400.

The top four executives at Endeavor have a combined yearly salary of nearly $1 million.

For $400 a day a family can stay at an all inclusive resort in Mexico, jet skiing included. Eighty-six million dollars would go a long way if it was used to help improve conditions to help these folks stay home.

It’s just another expensive band-aid feel-good fix with no real solution.

Jim Kerstein

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Is the debt an issue?

A true "patriotic act,” of course led by citizen Joe Hobson as well as the Democrats, would be to encourage Republicans to not only receive, b…

Letters

Letters: Please let us know

Last week (the week of March 15) there were a lot of comments on NextDoor about numerous mill sirens heard in Longview. Residents heard them a…

Letters

Nau: No Trump library?

There were many things I missed during Donald Trump’s presidency, honesty and respect for others, most.

Letters

Letters: Why inflame?

Your biggest headline on the front page of Saturday's (March 20) paper was "Vaccine skepticism grows." The article was about the AstraZeneca v…

Letters

Letters: Go to sleep

With recent hypersensitivities in the news, political correctness, cancel culture and being "woke," I wish everyone would just go back to sleep.

Letters

Letters: Road to equity

Thanks to The Daily News for the latest virus update. (AstraZeneca may have used outdated info in trial; Fauci warns of US case surge; plus mo…

Letters

Vinnard: Truth still matters

When did honesty, proof and truth become irrelevant? People used to have a disagreement, discuss it civilly, learn more, and admit they were m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News