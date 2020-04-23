Letters: Bail out

Letters: Bail out

I remember when the taxpayers in 2008 had to bail out the banks to keep them from financial ruin.

But, during this pandemic crisis to help the taxpayer from ruin the government should step up and suspend the interest on all loans and credit cards during this period not just allow skipping payments and still charge interest on them thus resulting in double interest on the skipped payment. That is not stepping up to be fair to the people that bail them out fully?

Marvin Raynor

Castle Rock

