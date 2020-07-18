Letters: Badge of dishonor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was born in Longview and I love it here. I’ve lived all over the West Coast but this is always home.

The saddest part about living here is knowing that my children are being raised around so many families that teach their children that scientists are wrong and hate is good. The kind of neighbors who drive pick-up trucks to their 9-to-5 jobs and talk with a fake southern accent. The folks in this area who wear their ignorance as a badge of honor.

I know there are plenty of educated people in this area, but it gets difficult living among so many who are proud to be ignorant. Maybe someday we will celebrate intelligence in our little corner of the world instead of behaving like imbeciles.

Todd Bratton

Longview