Letters: Bad Actor

If the Kalama methanol plant is built, it would use as much gas as all industries in the state combined.

That could constrain supplies for many industries in Southwest Washington that use the same pipeline, particularly on cold days.

Fifty years ago, President Richard Nixon approved an environmental transparency law called NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act). Its purpose is to lay all the cards on the table so that elected officials know the whole truth and nothing but the truth about project proposals.

The Department of Ecology has repeatedly asked for more information on the methanol plant, but the proponents have not provided the information.

Furthermore, the proponents' claim of reduced emissions globally has not withstood careful examination.

It is time to say goodbye to a bad actor.

Don Steinke

Vancouver