Letters: Backing Takko

Sen. Dean Takko has the experience it takes to get things done for the 19th Legislative District.

He has worked hard over the years building relationships with both sides of the aisle and because of this, he has gotten our district nearly $100 million in funding for projects in the 19th District in the last biennium alone.

Over the years, Sen Takko has fought to get projects funded that would benefit our district This isn't something that just anyone can do. He is a negotiator, knows this district because he has lived here his entire life and has put in the time and effort to build relationships at the Legislature in order to get the kind of funding results we deserve in our community.

Experience and caring about the needs of his community does matter and clearly Sen. Takko is the right choice for our district.

Mary Helen Miller

Longview

