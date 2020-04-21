Letters: Back to work

At least he is in Washington, D.C.,and doing his job. At least he is trying. Speaker Pelosi, where are you? Trump has pleaded with you to return to the Capitol to vote on restoring funds to help small businesses to get on their feet. But you seem to be stuck on a long vacation in San Francisco in your ivory tower stuffing your face eating gourmet ice cream and blathering on the airwaves. This is not becoming as a political leader either. You are like the pot calling the kettle black. Quit politicizing everything and do your job. Trump is not perfect, but neither is her whining and bad analysis.