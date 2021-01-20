 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Back S.B. 5160

Letters: Back S.B. 5160

{{featured_button_text}}

As a local real estate attorney experienced in landlord-tenant law, I strongly urge the citizens of Cowlitz County and their elected representatives to oppose State Senate Bill 5160, which would permanently put into law Gov. Jay Inslee’s eviction moratorium. Additionally, 5160 would burden superior courts and county governments with the unfunded mandate to provide free attorneys to all indigent tenants facing an eviction.

Bill 5160 makes a non-payment of rent eviction post-moratorium impossible without a tenant being represented by an attorney and agreeing to a months-long payment plan prior to any eviction action being filed. In addition to numerous technical and legal problems, 5160 is bad public policy. The bill will only hasten the exodus of small landlords selling their properties, and further exacerbate a shortage of quality, affordable rental housing in Cowlitz County.

Tom Lee

Attorney and Counselor at Law

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: The big question

In the Sunday, Jan. 10, paper you shared the results of a survey. Your first question was "Do you think Joe Biden won the Presidency?"

Letters

Letters: Following examples

Consider the following names from the recent past of American politics. Hillary Clinton. Mitt Romney. John McCain. Al Gore. John Kerry. George…

Letters

Letters: Anarchy?

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organizat…

Letters

Letters: Numbers up front

Why do I have to read an article headlined "Local rates ease, but not enough" to find out on page A4 of Tuesday's (Jan. 12) Daily News that th…

Letters

Letters: What it is

I read with interest your story about the local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News