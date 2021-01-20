Letters: Back S.B. 5160

As a local real estate attorney experienced in landlord-tenant law, I strongly urge the citizens of Cowlitz County and their elected representatives to oppose State Senate Bill 5160, which would permanently put into law Gov. Jay Inslee’s eviction moratorium. Additionally, 5160 would burden superior courts and county governments with the unfunded mandate to provide free attorneys to all indigent tenants facing an eviction.

Bill 5160 makes a non-payment of rent eviction post-moratorium impossible without a tenant being represented by an attorney and agreeing to a months-long payment plan prior to any eviction action being filed. In addition to numerous technical and legal problems, 5160 is bad public policy. The bill will only hasten the exodus of small landlords selling their properties, and further exacerbate a shortage of quality, affordable rental housing in Cowlitz County.