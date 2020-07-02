Letters: Back off

Letters: Back off

I've written letters to the editor expressing my opinion only.

The last time, I received a letter at my home address with no return address or name. It was nothing but propaganda, rhetoric and most taken out of context. I'm gong to send it to President Trump and maybe he can turn it over to the FBI.

If the person didn't like what I wrote, respond to the newspaper. If you write to me, at least have enough guts to identify yourself. You bragged about being a Boy Scout leader. Some of them have been cowardly sex offenders.

This is exactly how these antifa hate groups operate, cowardly. They are doing it all over, especially to Trump supporters. Some people had a Trump sign in their window so they smashed the window. I say to all the cowards, back off.

These probably are the same people trying to get a race war by having a stuffed monkey by the road in Rainier. With all the traffic on Highway 30, it's really ironic one black man saw it. 

I have a lot of Black friends and I don't believe any of them would hurt me, nor I them.

Nancy Lewis

Longview

