Letters: Back I-1109

If you signed R90, remember to REJECT it on your ballot in November.
R90 was signed by more than 250,000 of your fellow citizens, rejecting the overly explicit K-12 sexuality education. The next step is to transfer responsibility and control of guidelines and curriculum, from the state to your local school board and parents.
Sign Common Sense Sex Education, Initiative 1109. For signing locations, visit the website.
Judy Peterson
Woodland
