Letters: Avoiding crowds

Letters: Avoiding crowds

{{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised and alarmed when I read that a group of Longview citizens were planning their own Go 4th celebration at the lake this year in spite of the restrictions we are working with in order to stay healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

I was very dismayed that they were willing to put many of us at risk by organizing what they hoped would be a very large event, bringing thousands of people together to celebrate the Fourth of July, despite scientific and medical advice we have been given to avoid large crowds.

I hope this event does not occur.

I thank the Longview City Council for not issuing a permit and the Health Department for its continuing monitoring of the local pandemic situation.

Karen Pickett

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Incredible benefits

This letter to the editor is in response to Edgar J. "Jerry" Ford's letter to the editor (The Daily News, June 14) where he references the Wey…

Letters

Letters: Political beef

I've attended 39 Go 4th celebrations in Longview. Each year I look forward to an elephant ear, shaved ice, the fireworks and the parade. I lov…

Letters

Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were t…

Letters

Letters: Easy to criticize

Methinks that before people hop on the anti-police bandwagon they ought to ask themselves one question. Would you be a policeman/policewoman? …

Letters

Letters: BLM vs. FBI

It would take 40 years worth of black people killed by police to equal the total number of blacks murdered by other blacks in a single year.

Letters

Letters: Let fireworks fly

This year, perhaps more then ever, we need to celebrate our country, our America, our history and our people on the Fourth of July. Fly our fl…

Letters

Letters: War on police

Prejudice, whether racism or general opinion, based on minimal data is wrong. Those protesters in Seattle who want to defund the police are gu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News