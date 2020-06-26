Letters: Avoiding crowds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised and alarmed when I read that a group of Longview citizens were planning their own Go 4th celebration at the lake this year in spite of the restrictions we are working with in order to stay healthy and stop the spread of the coronavirus.

I was very dismayed that they were willing to put many of us at risk by organizing what they hoped would be a very large event, bringing thousands of people together to celebrate the Fourth of July, despite scientific and medical advice we have been given to avoid large crowds.

I hope this event does not occur.

I thank the Longview City Council for not issuing a permit and the Health Department for its continuing monitoring of the local pandemic situation.

Karen Pickett

Longview