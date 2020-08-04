Letters: Asking again

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well here I am again asking the people of Cowlitz Country to please wear a face mask when you are in a store.

On Saturday (Aug. 2), I was at a Kelso sporting goods store and there were some young and old people who were not wearing masks.

Please wear one for the store workers. They have to be there, you don’t. If you don’t want to wear one, stay home and save a life. Don’t be dumb, be smart.

Bob Wright

Kelso