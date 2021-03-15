Letters: Ask the question

“Stewart Rhodes…Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper…started the Oath Keepers in 2009 with the stated mission of preventing a “full-blown totalitarian dictatorship,” and the group has emphasized recruitment among members of the military and law enforcement. Washington Post, March 11 2021: "DOJ seeks to build large conspiracy case against Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 riot"

Joe Kent candidate for Washington's Third Congressional District said his experience as a U.S. intelligence agent and nearly two decades as a Green Beret enable him to view a “clear and present threat.” ... He said he wants to defend voters against the Radical Left, who are trying to undermine the country’s democracy, free speech and gun rights.

“The end game for the Left is total control,” said Kent. “These aren’t Socialists, these aren’t Communists, these are totalitarian dictators hiding behind elected officials.” -- The Daily News, March 10, 2021 - Republican Third Congressional District candidates rally 16 months ahead of primary to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler."

TDN needs to ask if Kent is, or has ever been, a member, supporter or sympathizer of the Oath Keepers.

Dave Van Curen

Longview