 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Ask the question

Letters: Ask the question

{{featured_button_text}}

“Stewart Rhodes…Rhodes, a former Army paratrooper…started the Oath Keepers in 2009 with the stated mission of preventing a “full-blown totalitarian dictatorship,” and the group has emphasized recruitment among members of the military and law enforcement. Washington Post, March 11 2021: "DOJ seeks to build large conspiracy case against Oath Keepers for Jan. 6 riot"

Joe Kent candidate for Washington's Third Congressional District said his experience as a U.S. intelligence agent and nearly two decades as a Green Beret enable him to view a “clear and present threat.” ... He said he wants to defend voters against the Radical Left, who are trying to undermine the country’s democracy, free speech and gun rights.

“The end game for the Left is total control,” said Kent. “These aren’t Socialists, these aren’t Communists, these are totalitarian dictators hiding behind elected officials.” -- The Daily News, March 10, 2021 - Republican Third Congressional District candidates rally 16 months ahead of primary to unseat Jaime Herrera Beutler."

TDN needs to ask if Kent is, or has ever been, a member, supporter or sympathizer of the Oath Keepers.

Dave Van Curen

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Keep your chin up

On Monday, Jan. 25, as I was leaving town on Tennant Way about 3:30 p.m., I passed a small pickup with graphic, foul words stenciled across it…

Letters

Letter: All charged up

I just received my property tax bill. On the reverse side is the payment options – by mail, drop box, in office, online and by phone. There ar…

Letters

Letters: Who's the sacrifice?

Current 19th Legislative District Rep. Jim Walsh recently expressed his affinity for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s handling of the COVID-19 …

Letters

Letters: Keeping His word

I am a little confused about all that I read here from the good Christians about Trump. I read here how great he is.

Letters

Letters: Putting on the blinders

Many people in our country decry the Black Lives Matter movement. Those critics ignore the situation in our society. They deny societal system…

Letters

Letters: It was their 'right'

As with people who refuse to wear masks, there are some who are refusing to be vaccinated. Many screaming about their "rights" are often the s…

Letters

Letters: Why run?

Why do we elect people to local public office? People who are elected make decisions for us, but we elect people to lead, to share their thoug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News