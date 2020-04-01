Letters: Appreciated

Letters: Appreciated

{{featured_button_text}}

In his press conferences, Trump has tried to claim responsibility for Gov. Jay Inslee's successful response to this crisis.Then he says he wants him to be more "appreciative."

Let's be clear: The federal government's response to our state crisis was very slow. Inslee has stepped up and shown leadership.

Trump says he needs Democratic governors to appreciate him, then says they're the ones who are making it political.

Trump said, "I say, 'Mike, don't call the governor in Washington.' "

He is putting us in danger. He is putting you in danger. His ultra-political response to this crisis is putting those in our community in danger.

Next, he could threaten not to send masks or ventilators. Whether Inslee criticizes Trump or not, no matter what our governor does, Trump has a responsibility as president — to us — to protect us from this pandemic.

Just remember in November that he does not care about you, your family, your health. He cares about political fights more than your life.

Delaney Morgan

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: True patriotism

What is true patriotism? Some say it is sacrificing what we want to give to those in need. Others define it as serving our military. To all of…

Letters

Letters: Breaking the law

I see that the Department of Ecology can't afford to do it's own Environmental Impact Statement, so it wants Cowlitz County and Northwest Inno…

Letters

Letters: Voice of hope

Our "leaders" in Washington, D.C., are debating needs or solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic by finding fault, blaming, demanding money for eve…

Letters

Letters: Funny that way

Once upon a time in a distant land there was a middle-aged man of modest wealth who invited a few of his closest friends over for a pleasant dinner.

Letters

Letters: Patriotism or disaster?

The writer claiming true patriotism means bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. ("True patriotism," letters to the editor, March 27) ov…

Letters

Letters: We can do it!

Calling all those who can sew — we don't give up without a fight! There is an alarming shortage of face masks for our healthcare providers and…

Letters

Letters: Expendable

Having been born a month after World War II, I knew the generation ahead of me was the"Greatest Generation" (aptly named). The generation behi…

Letters

Letters:Take the max

The three economic drivers for Cowlitz County are Interstate 5, the main line railroad and the port dock on the Columbia River.

Letters

Letters: Thankful for workers

Thank you to the employees at our local grocery stores and pharmacies. Thank you for staying at your post and putting yourselves in harms way …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News