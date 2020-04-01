Letters: Appreciated

In his press conferences, Trump has tried to claim responsibility for Gov. Jay Inslee's successful response to this crisis.Then he says he wants him to be more "appreciative."

Let's be clear: The federal government's response to our state crisis was very slow. Inslee has stepped up and shown leadership.

Trump says he needs Democratic governors to appreciate him, then says they're the ones who are making it political.

Trump said, "I say, 'Mike, don't call the governor in Washington.' "

He is putting us in danger. He is putting you in danger. His ultra-political response to this crisis is putting those in our community in danger.

Next, he could threaten not to send masks or ventilators. Whether Inslee criticizes Trump or not, no matter what our governor does, Trump has a responsibility as president — to us — to protect us from this pandemic.

Just remember in November that he does not care about you, your family, your health. He cares about political fights more than your life.

Delaney Morgan

Longview