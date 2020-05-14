Letters: Appreciate hard work

Letters: Appreciate hard work

{{featured_button_text}}

I have appreciated Jaime Herrera Beutler’s hard work and initiative to help Southwest Washington during the COVID-19 crisis.

The online town halls with Dr. Melnick and business support organizations were informative. The presentations, along with the questions and answers, provided essential information for preventing COVID-19 from spreading and surviving economically.

Herrera Beutler's website and emails provided vital information for individuals and for small businesses. The information was correct, easy to access and comprehensive.

I personally know many people for whom this service reduced the negative impact of the pandemic.

Herrera Beutler was active in Congress to rapidly respond to this crisis. We are fortunate to have her.

Brad Jensen

Camas, Wash.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: People, not politics

The resolution brought forward by Sheriff Brad Thurman and passed by the Cowlitz County Commissioners encouraging Gov. Jay Inslee to recklessl…

Letters

Letters: Please move over

Many of us regularly enjoy "walking the dike" along Pacific Way. We are there for the fresh air and exercise (and, of course the gyms are closed).

Letters

Letters: What is the rush?

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early devel…

Letters

Letters: Show you care

I wear a mask when I go out into public not because I am afraid of catching COVID-19, but because I respect You.

Letters

Letters: Major crimes

Once again new evidence of major crimes within another trusted agency seems to fall on deaf ears in Washington, D.C.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News