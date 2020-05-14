Letters: Appreciate hard work

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I have appreciated Jaime Herrera Beutler’s hard work and initiative to help Southwest Washington during the COVID-19 crisis.

The online town halls with Dr. Melnick and business support organizations were informative. The presentations, along with the questions and answers, provided essential information for preventing COVID-19 from spreading and surviving economically.

Herrera Beutler's website and emails provided vital information for individuals and for small businesses. The information was correct, easy to access and comprehensive.

I personally know many people for whom this service reduced the negative impact of the pandemic.

Herrera Beutler was active in Congress to rapidly respond to this crisis. We are fortunate to have her.

Brad Jensen

Camas, Wash.