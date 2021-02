I've personally talked with Bill Ammons several times. He has a way of speaking that makes a person feel good.

He called me, trying to locate someone with my same last name.

Then we talked about his shoe drive, for which I sent him a check to help out.

He and his father alike have done so much to help our community over the years .

Bless him and his wife for taking on the "world."

Consider your request done. I'll do what I can.

Rosemary Baker

Longview