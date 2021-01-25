Letters: Appeasement

I have known Dennis Weber for more than 40 years. I have agreed in the most part of his positions espoused on various subjects during his long political career. However, his reluctance to confirm the results of the last election are inexcusable. In numerous lawsuits brought on the state level, federal level and in the U.S. Supreme Court there has been presented not a single shred of evidence to indict that the election was in any way "stolen." To say otherwise is an attempt to appease a bloc of voters and a breach of duty to the county, state, and country. I am surprised and dismayed that a straight forward question was met with such an ambiguous answer. As far as Arne Mortensen, I expected nothing less.