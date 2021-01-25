 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Appeasement

Letters: Appeasement

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to respond to the inability of two of our Cowlitz County commissioners confirming the election results of 2020.

I have known Dennis Weber for more than 40 years. I have agreed in the most part of his positions espoused on various subjects during his long political career. However, his reluctance to confirm the results of the last election are inexcusable. In numerous lawsuits brought on the state level, federal level and in the U.S. Supreme Court there has been presented not a single shred of evidence to indict that the election was in any way "stolen." To say otherwise is an attempt to appease a bloc of voters and a breach of duty to the county, state, and country. I am surprised and dismayed that a straight forward question was met with such an ambiguous answer. As far as Arne Mortensen, I expected nothing less.

Dennis Maher

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Vote fraud

In the United States, vote fraud historically has been kept to a minimum by safeguards built into the system: voting in precincts, an election…

Letters

Letters: We are complicit

My name is Julie Lipke. I am a retired educator living in Cowlitz County. My concern for youth compels me to strongly oppose the contract betw…

Letters

Letters: What did we do?

Where did the community go when our kids fell to using drugs? Why did they take away the things these kids had to do on Friday and Saturday nights.

Letters

Letters: Pure mismanagement

Gov. Jay Inslee's news conference of today (Jan. 18) in no way mitigates the management failures regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for which he …

Letters

Letters: U.S. Capitol intrusion

I am deeply saddened by the people who forced their way into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6 while members of the House of Repres…

Letters

Letters: Back S.B. 5160

As a local real estate attorney experienced in landlord-tenant law, I strongly urge the citizens of Cowlitz County and their elected represent…

Letters

Letters: Why not organize?

I'm confused. As demonstrated recently, if armed militias have the strength, munitions and energy to attempt a coup on a building full of lawm…

Letters

Letters: Croc speak

I loved the Rainier high school girl's sign (Jan. 12 front page) about returning to school phrased in perfect Croc speak. Right on!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News