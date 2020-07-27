Letters: Any relief?

As an elected official in Kelso, Gov. Jay Inslee's recent mandates have me very concerned for the survival of local small businesses and families.

We are a small community that thrives on local based businesses, and communal activities.

Is there relief in sight? Are we doomed to the loss of our favorite bars, restaurants and shops? What about non profits who are losing their fundraising opportunities? It's not an economic disaster, it's a humane atrocity.

Jeffrey A. McAllister

Kelso City Council

