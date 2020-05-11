Letters: Anti-religion

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Jay Inslee's Phase 1 guidelines for church drive-in services is another example of anti-religion bias.

Before Easter, he prohibited drive-in services where people stayed in their cars in the parking lot and listened to the sermon on the radio. You could park in any other lot in the city and listen to the radio, but not a church parking lot. This is not science, it is anti-religion bias.

In Phase 1, congregations are allowed to be in their cars but they can't open their windows unless they are at least six feet from another car and can't leave the car for any reason.

Have you been in a grocery store parking lot? People wandering all over with no masks and no restrictions on open windows. This is not science, it is anti-religion bias.

Handing anything to the people in the cars is prohibited and taking an offering is allowed only by maintaining the six foot separation. Have you been through a restaurant drive through lately? There is no comparison. Again, no science, only anti-religion bias.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso