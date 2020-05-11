Letters: Anti-religion

Letters: Anti-religion

{{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Jay Inslee's Phase 1 guidelines for church drive-in services is another example of anti-religion bias.

Before Easter, he prohibited drive-in services where people stayed in their cars in the parking lot and listened to the sermon on the radio. You could park in any other lot in the city and listen to the radio, but not a church parking lot. This is not science, it is anti-religion bias.

In Phase 1, congregations are allowed to be in their cars but they can't open their windows unless they are at least six feet from another car and can't leave the car for any reason.

Have you been in a grocery store parking lot? People wandering all over with no masks and no restrictions on open windows. This is not science, it is anti-religion bias.

Handing anything to the people in the cars is prohibited and taking an offering is allowed only by maintaining the six foot separation. Have you been through a restaurant drive through lately? There is no comparison. Again, no science, only anti-religion bias.

Daryl Erickson

Kelso

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: People, not politics

The resolution brought forward by Sheriff Brad Thurman and passed by the Cowlitz County Commissioners encouraging Gov. Jay Inslee to recklessl…

Letters

Letters: Please move over

Many of us regularly enjoy "walking the dike" along Pacific Way. We are there for the fresh air and exercise (and, of course the gyms are closed).

Letters

Letters: What is the rush?

Marc Thiessen does a great job explaining the hope for vaccines may be just that Dr. Anthony Fauci was instrumental in pushing the early devel…

Letters

Letters: What policies?

Andre Stepankowsky’s editorial in The Daily News deriding the sheriff, county commissioners and other elected people showed a profound misunde…

Letters

Letters: Pressing issues

According to our sheriff and the county commissioners, the most pressing issue in Cowlitz County is being able to stop and buy a gun on the wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News