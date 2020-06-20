Letters: Another term

Arne Mortensen is running for a second term as a Cowlitz County commissioner. He said he would serve only one term. What happened? What were the main attributes he proclaimed he would adhere to?

Accountability — by providing justification for his actions. Mortensen is very clear about his positions. He asks the same from those in county government.

Responsibility — From the syringe exchange program, to the landfill, to the Covid-19 response, he makes his decisions to benefit all the citizens in the county, not just special interest groups.

Transparency — is unrivaled. He puts his thoughts and actions in writing in his blog, so the public can embrace or refute his positions.

Protection of rights — has been a recent topic of The Daily News when the commissioners adopted Mortensen's resolution supporting citizens' rights. He refused to support eminent domain urban growth policies that encumber property owners.

There are many reasons Mortensen is running again. He realized he is the voice of true diversity that triggered real discussions of issues. Several citizens have asked Mortensen to run again.

He has a wide background in science, business and engineering. He also is a hands-on woodworking craftsman.

Vote for Arne Mortensen. Don't let him get away.

Horst Pagel

Longview

