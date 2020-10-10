 Skip to main content
Letters: Another perspective

Letters: Another perspective

This letter is in response to the letter by Cambria Keely published in the Oct. 8 edition of the paper.

Keely is very concerned by climate change and seems convinced of our imminent demise because of it.

There is a new book out by noted climate scientist and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger titled "Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All."

While I appreciate Keely's passion on this subject, I think this book gives some much needed perspective to the debate.

John Peters

Longview

