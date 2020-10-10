Letters: Another perspective

This letter is in response to the letter by Cambria Keely published in the Oct. 8 edition of the paper.
Keely is very concerned by climate change and seems convinced of our imminent demise because of it.
There is a new book out by noted climate scientist and environmental activist Michael Shellenberger titled "Apocalypse Never: Why Environmental Alarmism Hurts Us All."
While I appreciate Keely's passion on this subject, I think this book gives some much needed perspective to the debate.
John Peters
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!