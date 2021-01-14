 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Anarchy?

Letters: Anarchy?

{{featured_button_text}}

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organization he so detests. He is one of a small crowd that doesn’t understand that with our freedoms come with responsibility. He obviously cares little about the health and safety of his constituents. He espouses only his own agenda. The fact that his supporters refuse to follow guidelines given us by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is a simple sign of lack of responsibility to their neighbors. I believe he and his crowd are traitors following in the footsteps of our president and the mostly defunct republican party. He and his cohorts are a disgrace to our nation and be brought to trial for their traitorous conduct.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Cleaning up the streets

My walking partners convinced me cleaning up the environment is a worthy cause. I've joined in to help pick up nails from the streets, cans an…

Letters

Letters: Where's Walsh?

In the recent article about local officials being reluctant to talk about the attack on the Capitol, why is there no response included from 19…

Letters

Letters: Thank you to our board

By proclamation of the governor, January is School Board Recognition Month. It’s a great time to recognize our remarkable elected school board…

Letters

Letters: Consider the odds

To see a good example of why the virus is surging, look at the photo on the front page of the Jan. 8 issue of The Daily News of a group gather…

Letters

Letters: Glove up

In regards to the Jan. 3 photo of a nurse giving the vaccine shot to the chief of Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, can anyone explain why she is n…

Letters

Letters: A rough day

In 1926, the undefeated Huskies from Washington could not find anyone to play them for the championship. A small southern college called Alaba…

Letters

Wiest: disappointing answers

My purpose here is not to change anyone's political affiliation, but rather to add a voice to those who are disturbed by the continuing disreg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News