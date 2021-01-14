Letters: Anarchy?

Strange that the wanna be Arne Mortensen, Poor Boy, anti-government, anarchist Kalama Councilman Matthew Merz even wanted to join an organization he so detests. He is one of a small crowd that doesn’t understand that with our freedoms come with responsibility. He obviously cares little about the health and safety of his constituents. He espouses only his own agenda. The fact that his supporters refuse to follow guidelines given us by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is a simple sign of lack of responsibility to their neighbors. I believe he and his crowd are traitors following in the footsteps of our president and the mostly defunct republican party. He and his cohorts are a disgrace to our nation and be brought to trial for their traitorous conduct.