Letters: An imperative service

The United States Postal Service is an imperative service, especially in rural areas.

I’ve lived in cities and small towns, always grounded in the knowledge that I have access to the outside world via the post office.

My passport application was processed by my local post office, and my passport was delivered through the USPS when it was issued to me.

Our postal workers are some of the most hard-working public servants in our government. They, and the constitutionally mandated services they provide, deserve immediate attention.

Congress must fund the USPS now and insist that the policies of the USPS result in the timely and reliable delivery of mail to the people.

Jennifer Manchester

Ilwaco

