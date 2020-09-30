 Skip to main content
Letters: An attack

Letters: An attack

This letter to the editor is in response to Chuck Woodard's Sept. 6 letter. I stand corrected. 

However, fascism, socialism, imperialism, totalitarianism, Marxism or whatever their guise are still forms of Communism. They are an attack on our nation and our way of life. 

Democrat socialists have been filtering this into our society for a long time. Indoctrinating college students with drugs and Communist instructors have been their agenda. Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi and the rest of the mob aren't trying to hide it, either. 

Ocasio-Cortez was at a college fear mongering young drug students that the world was coming to an end. They thought they would have to eat their babies. How low can you go?

I noticed the blatant cowards, Marxist, satanic creature that shot two police officers escaped in a Mercedes. 

Wake up people. This is an attack from the inside on our country.

Also, I would like to know who is funding Gov. Jay Inslee and Carolyn Long. 

Nancy Lewis

Longview

