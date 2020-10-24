Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach; the most fun I ever had.

Sometimes, kids were "bad." Most students of that era believed the music of band leader Lawrence Welk was horrible. So, sinners came in after school, listened to about 20 minutes of Welk and, to be sure they were properly tortured, they took a test on what they had heard.

Now 85 years old and ornery, I have an assignment for ALL folks along the Cowlitz. VOTE. People who do NOT vote will be hauled into my classroom to have their ear drums blasted out by 24 hours straight of Lawrence Welk.

Not voting has MANY bad consequences.

L.S. Wagle

Seattle