Letters: An advocate for all

Carolyn Long first caught my attention when I heard her speak at Lower Columbia College four years ago about political engagement and divisiveness in politics. It wasn’t the typical one party good, the other party bad presentation. She talked about finding common ground and working together from there.

Since then, she has brought diverse groups together in our community to discuss topics such as homelessness and education. She has walked the picket lines with educators. She stood with workers when the anti-union Janus decision came out. She attends meetings and engages. Most importantly, she will listen.

Long will be an incredible advocate for all of Southwest Washington. Please join me in voting for Carolyn Long for U.S. representative.

Shawn Nyman

Longview