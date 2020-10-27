 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: An advocate for all

Letters: An advocate for all

{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn Long first caught my attention when I heard her speak at Lower Columbia College four years ago about political engagement and divisiveness in politics. It wasn’t the typical one party good, the other party bad presentation. She talked about finding common ground and working together from there.

Since then, she has brought diverse groups together in our community to discuss topics such as homelessness and education. She has walked the picket lines with educators. She stood with workers when the anti-union Janus decision came out. She attends meetings and engages. Most importantly, she will listen.

Long will be an incredible advocate for all of Southwest Washington. Please join me in voting for Carolyn Long for U.S. representative.

Shawn Nyman

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: An assignment

I came to Cowlitz County in the fall of 1963 to teach American history to eventually about 3,000 Longview students. They were a blast to teach…

Letters

Letters: Questions for Finn

We appreciate and rely on civic-minded folks such as Will Finn who serves as mayor of Woodland. In running for county commissioner, Mayor Finn…

Letters

Letters: First-hand look

Being a heathen Marxist, I decided to see first hand what local Republican voters really think and feel by throwing on an American flag bandan…

Letters

Letters: No jokes

Two thoughts from the good old days and lately we are finding out just how good the good old days were.

Letters

Letters: Caring adults

I'm hoping our children all grow up to be thinking, caring adults. Wouldn't that please you? And when the damage done to our country by our cu…

Letters

Letters: For working people

One of our sons works in the hotel industry. He was shocked when he was laid off in early March. He has been able to manage on savings, vacati…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News