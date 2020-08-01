Letters: Among equals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald Trump has never shown he was a man of impeccable character. He mocked Gold Star parents, denigrated a former prisoner of war and made fun of a disabled man.These examples only scratch the surface of his outrageous, disrespectful behavior

He has, however, found it more than admirable to praise and pardon felons the likes of Roger Stone and Joe Arpaio, and dictators such as General el-Sissi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Now he shows what a truly small person he is by refusing to honor Rep.John Lewis. Truly amazing. He praises felons and dictators and ignores heroes. First among equals, really?

Mike Phillips

Kalama