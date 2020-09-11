Letters: America first?

Then why are we willing to put two-thirds of the world's methane that powers war ships in the hands of a foreign power? The Kalama methanol plant is owned by a foreign bank. It will require special, technically trained workers (200) from out of the area or out of the country, as opposed to say, a clean U.S. business where we could hire 750 local works now (like Troutdale, Ore., did). It may likely occasionally release poison gas up and down the river.