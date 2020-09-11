 Skip to main content
Letters: America first?

Then why are we willing to put two-thirds of the world's methane that powers war ships in the hands of a foreign power? The Kalama methanol plant is owned by a foreign bank. It will require special, technically trained workers (200) from out of the area or out of the country, as opposed to say, a clean U.S. business where we could hire 750 local works now (like Troutdale, Ore., did). It may likely occasionally release poison gas up and down the river.

The pipelines are going through existing slide areas which have problems yearly. An explosion like the methanol plant in Texas will evacuate 17 miles of our country's schools, businesses, industry and homes and apartments taking the electricity of 100,000 homes. Our bills will skyrocket ... including mortgage or rent payments.

Find out if the candidates you are voting for think supporting the methanol plant is lucrative than the welfare of the fishing industry and the preservation of our country and national security.

Leigh McKeirnan

Longview

