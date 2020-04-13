Letters: Always a need

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Yes, the United States' constitution allows freedom of speech. But we all need to be aware of the impact of the written word as well as accepting people's differing opinions, fully.

A recently-written letter (The Daily News, April 11) encouraged local residents to stop "shamefully hiding" their heads during this pandemic, apparently since we are acting from "fear created by the media." Really? I guess knowing how people around the world are impacted by a modern virus is too much reality for us common folk.

Our family is not hiding shamefully from anything, we are cooperating out of respect for our neighbors and family members. Why aren't you?

As a former county elected official, I was required to learn and be certified to mitigate disasters. The actions being taken throughout the U.S. are exactly what has been studied, taught and practiced. The reaction to this disease is no different than the reaction that would need to be taken to mitigate the aftereffects of an earthquake, massive flood or fire. The one difference is that it is not tangible, its an elusive, worldwide, silent unknown.