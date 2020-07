× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What kind of country do we live in?

Racism is out of control, immorality, huge deficit and they demand us to buy a license for everything. And, if you don't, they will arrest you.

This is America, not Russia.

All our government wants is our money. Anything for that almighty dollar.

What do we pay taxes for anyway?

Kent Disney

Longview