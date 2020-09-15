Letters: All God's people

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was 1954 or 1955 when Aunt Jemima came to Longview for a Quaker Oats promotional. Dressed in her long cotton dress, apron and bandana around her head, she looked exactly like the picture on the pancake mix box. I was honored to tap dance for the event.

As a 10-year-old, I was unaware of the racism that existed in America, And, having lived all my life in Longview and never having traveled too far from home, she was probably the first Black person I'd ever seen. I never wondered whether she felt threatened, whether she could eat in one of our restaurants or get a room at the hotel. Oh, the innocence of childhood.

At the time, I didn't know my father once saw the Ku Klux Klan boldly parade down Commerce Avenue dressed in their ghoul suits. Or the time my aunt visited a high school friend and saw one of those white outfits hanging in their coat closet. I knew nothing of segregation, the American caste system, after-church hangings and burning crosses down South.

At Sunday school, we sang "Jesus loves the little children, all the children of the world. Red and yellow, black and white, they are precious in his sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world."

When I danced for Aunt Jemima, I believed those words and never questioned that everyone felt the love and respect of all God's people.