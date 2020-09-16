Letters: Air matters

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollution in the world (see www.IQAir.com).

Located between these two cities is Kalama, where an international company wants to build the world's largest methanol refinery. As proposed, this plant would be operational for 40 years, producing massive greenhouse gas emissions that would adversely impact Washington's air quality, while also undercutting efforts to curb emissions globally.

The author of a recent letter to the editor seems to believe the world's largest methanol refinery would be a good idea for Kalama and Cowlitz County. Yes, jobs and tax revenue matter. But, as we choke on hazardous air pollution, why would we invite more greenhouse gas emissions into our region -- for 40 years?

The 100-plus page Second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement includes only two pages on "Significant Impacts and Mitigation," plus an appendix on "voluntary" emission reduction "to the extent possible."

Please read the SSEIS and tell the Department of Ecology that clean air matters.

Jean Avery

Vancouver