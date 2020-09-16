 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Air matters

Letters: Air matters

{{featured_button_text}}

Southwest Washington residents have been bombarded by "very unhealthy" smoke recently, with Seattle and Portland recording the worst air pollution in the world (see www.IQAir.com).

Located between these two cities is Kalama, where an international company wants to build the world's largest methanol refinery. As proposed, this plant would be operational for 40 years, producing massive greenhouse gas emissions that would adversely impact Washington's air quality, while also undercutting efforts to curb emissions globally.

The author of a recent letter to the editor seems to believe the world's largest methanol refinery would be a good idea for Kalama and Cowlitz County. Yes, jobs and tax revenue matter. But, as we choke on hazardous air pollution, why would we invite more greenhouse gas emissions into our region -- for 40 years?

The 100-plus page Second Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement includes only two pages on "Significant Impacts and Mitigation," plus an appendix on "voluntary" emission reduction "to the extent possible."

Please read the SSEIS and tell the Department of Ecology that clean air matters.

Jean Avery

Vancouver

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: America first?

Then why are we willing to put two-thirds of the world's methane that powers war ships in the hands of a foreign power? The Kalama methanol pl…

Letters

Letters: Long's accessibility

When I first met Carolyn Long at a town hall in 2018, she shared her story of working on her family’s off-the-highway produce stand.

Letters

Letters: Build the plant

The Department of Ecology has released a draft report stating Northwest Innovation Works improves global air quality. Now is the time we stand…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News