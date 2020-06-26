Letters: Aid and comfort

At this very moment, we are dealing with an enemy, that is both foreign and domestic. The enemy is not an adversary or dictator, but a deadly virus known as COVID-19. This disease has the capacity to take a tremendous toll on our cherished way of life.

This enemy loves people, especially those who refuse to follow the rules and our governor’s guidelines. The enemy is especially delighted when people gather in groups, for this is when it has it's greatest success. Furthermore, this enemy’s most cherished ally is asymptomatic transmission.

The planned "We the People," event scheduled for Independence Day weekend, is an opportunity for the "event team" to give "aid and comfort" to the enemy – right before our very eyes.

I hope the council will support the city manager and staff as they enforce the guidelines set forth by our governor, and Longview municipal codes. This will send a strong message that this enemy is not welcome in our community.

John Steppert

Longview

Catch the latest in Opinion

