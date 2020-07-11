Letters: Against sale

In letter to the editor by Phyllis Makinster titled "No to Mortensen," (The Daily News, June 27) she asked a question that I will answer. No, he is not the commissioner who wanted to sell the landfill. I talked to him and he was totally against it.
Also, in the second sentence of the second paragraph of the letter, Makinster states that "they loaned money to the gun club." Who is they? Is that all the commissioners or not all the commissioners? Please name them. Also, tell the readers what issues of The Daily news they appeared in. Please be specific.
If all the commissioners were for thinking of canceling the loan to the gun club, why pick on and accuse just one commissioner?
Rev. David Fossati
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!