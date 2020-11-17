 Skip to main content
Letters: Advice from the field

Letters: Advice from the field

Bes advice I heard all week came by way of the National Football League. Great words, beautiful words. I'm sure even my neighbors might understand.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, and Jeff Miller, the league's executive vice president of communications, got together and came up with, 'Act as if every person you come in contact with has a COVID infection and take appropriate precautions.

Calvin Hobbs

Castle Rock

