 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Admit mistakes

Letters: Admit mistakes

{{featured_button_text}}

Why? Why? Why?

Why have we not been told that Sweden has not had lockdowns, not closed stores, bars, restaurants or schools and appears to be avoiding a second wave? Florida is taking the hint. Maybe being open during the summer when the virus is less active gave Sweden more herd immunity. (Ivor Cummins - What they got wrong about COVID, Nov. 2, 2020)

Why have you not been told what you should do to improve your resistance to the virus? Could it be they want to develop a vaccine?

Why has this virus received so much media attention when a serious evaluation of health concerns versus previous pandemics settles the mind. (donaldmiller.com, COVID-19 vs. Spanish flu)

Politics must have some influence.

Why are face masks required when it says on the box it does not protect from viruses. Extensive data from Europe shows adding face mask requirements did not slow infection rate. (Miller and Cummins)

Why have you not seen any serious estimates of lives and wages lost as a result of the shutdowns and restrictions. Politicians want control and are slow to admit mistakes.

Why is sickness an option?

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: It's no joke

Nine hundred Mayo Clinic staff have contracted COVID-19 in the last two weeks. If someone can’t get through to the COVID-deniers, we are going…

Letters

Letters: It happens here

Online is not the only place where scammers feast. It happens right here in the advertising section of the newspaper.

Letters

Letters: Outrageous

How can the Port of Longview only approve a 10% property tax rollback?. We have only one statesman in commission, Jeff Wilson, who wanted a 50…

Letters

Letters: Turbulent seems tame

Andre Stepankowsky is spot on in his Nov. 18 column explaining the local upswing in COVID-19 cases and the resulting lockdown are not Gov. Jay…

Letters

Letters: Pure journalism

I don't listen to television news or online news or read newspapers (only the local, obituaries, funnies and puzzles, but no politics). They a…

Letters

Letters to the Editor: Hippi

If wearing a face covering stops one COVID-19 virus from escaping into the atmosphere, then it is worthwhile to do so. You cannot argue with that.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News