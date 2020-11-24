Letters: Admit mistakes

Why? Why? Why?

Why have we not been told that Sweden has not had lockdowns, not closed stores, bars, restaurants or schools and appears to be avoiding a second wave? Florida is taking the hint. Maybe being open during the summer when the virus is less active gave Sweden more herd immunity. (Ivor Cummins - What they got wrong about COVID, Nov. 2, 2020)

Why have you not been told what you should do to improve your resistance to the virus? Could it be they want to develop a vaccine?

Why has this virus received so much media attention when a serious evaluation of health concerns versus previous pandemics settles the mind. (donaldmiller.com, COVID-19 vs. Spanish flu)

Politics must have some influence.

Why are face masks required when it says on the box it does not protect from viruses. Extensive data from Europe shows adding face mask requirements did not slow infection rate. (Miller and Cummins)

Why have you not seen any serious estimates of lives and wages lost as a result of the shutdowns and restrictions. Politicians want control and are slow to admit mistakes.

Why is sickness an option?

Larry Wilhelmsen

Longview