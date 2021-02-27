Letters: Additional protection

Defense counsel in the second Trump trial invented a new political right that says that presidents, and also senators, have an “enhanced” level of protected speech over ordinary citizens.

This is the same idea put forth by the patrician class in ancient Rome and the peerage classes in medieval England. Those nobilities were said to have special privileges over and above ordinary citizens because they were so wealthy, successful, or favored.

This new doctrine, likely not found in any substantial form in any legal decision in America, and expressly prohibited in the Constitution, is essentially a legal underpinning for monarchy. It says that the king and his minions can say no wrong. Their views are special and thus cannot be impugned.

This is a brand new legal protection designed for Trump and future tyrants. But it categorically does not apply to the people. The president and his pocket senators can incite, but their subjects cannot.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Cowlitz County forest lover

Woods Cross, Utah