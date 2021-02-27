 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Additional protection

Letters: Additional protection

{{featured_button_text}}

Defense counsel in the second Trump trial invented a new political right that says that presidents, and also senators, have an “enhanced” level of protected speech over ordinary citizens.

This is the same idea put forth by the patrician class in ancient Rome and the peerage classes in medieval England. Those nobilities were said to have special privileges over and above ordinary citizens because they were so wealthy, successful, or favored.

This new doctrine, likely not found in any substantial form in any legal decision in America, and expressly prohibited in the Constitution, is essentially a legal underpinning for monarchy. It says that the king and his minions can say no wrong. Their views are special and thus cannot be impugned.

This is a brand new legal protection designed for Trump and future tyrants. But it categorically does not apply to the people. The president and his pocket senators can incite, but their subjects cannot.

Kimball Shinkoskey

Cowlitz County forest lover

Woods Cross, Utah

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Roman: Is it worth it?

I often find myself shifting through the various Facebook posts of people who live in the Cowlitz County area, and I think, whatever happened …

Letters

Letters: Support HB 1078

I can’t tell you how many times I have opened up about my past involvement with the criminal legal system and heard the response, “I never wou…

Letters

Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

Letters

Letters: No red carpet

I think most people in our community agree our county needs industry and decent jobs. I hope most people agree climate change is a disaster th…

Letters

Letters: Alternative facts

John Peters' Feb 16 letter to the editor in The Daily News, as a response to Art Birkmeyer's letter of Feb. 11, is an example of alternate facts.

Letters

Eyman: They're after you

In the past 22 years, we’ve qualified 17 statewide initiatives for a public vote. They all limited the governments’ power over us and have sav…

Letters

Letters: They don't want to

I feel that all city and county officials should be charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of the homeless. It is the job of the offici…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News