 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: Accessible Care

Letters: Accessible Care

{{featured_button_text}}

Our community is suffering, not only a public health crisis, but an economic one. Our small businesses and working families are hurting. And, at a time where the need for health care is as important as ever, Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler voted to support the lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

We need leadership from people who will fight hard for every single one of us. In the past 10 years, our representative has chosen party over us, the people, time and time again. What has she done for us? Our community is hurting too much from her lack of leadership to let it keep happening.

I’m supporting Carolyn Long because I know she will fight hard for our access to affordable health care, the wellbeing of our small businesses, and to expand opportunities that will lift us out of this economic crisis.

Carolyn Phillips

Longview

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Extraordinary sacrifice

Feb. 23, 1971, Vietnam. Our convoy was ambushed on Highway 19 between An Khe and Pleiku. My platoon was riding security. Ambushes weren't unco…

Letters

McCrady: Two Takkos?

The recent barrage of negative advertising against Sen. Dean Takko is making me wonder if maybe there are TWO Dean Takkos. Because the Dean Ta…

Letters

Letters: Clock is ticking

At the very moment that I am typing these words, Earth’s carbon budget is rapidly depleting. According to Carbon Brief, the IPCC (Internationa…

Letters

Letters: Character counts

Finding out about someone on social media is not always easy, but you can always find information about Arne Mortensen on Facebook, his Websit…

Letters

Dickerson: Take responsibility

Interesting to see how Americans view the responsibility for the current virus crisis, with more than half of them placing the blame on our go…

Letters

Letters: Policy before party

When is it going to end -the divisiveness, the hatred, the riots, the name calling? Why can't we all get along, have intelligent interactions …

Letters

Letters: Vote to save ACA

With the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court, Republicans are hypocritically attempting to fill Ruth Bader Gins…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News