Letters: Accessible Care

Our community is suffering, not only a public health crisis, but an economic one. Our small businesses and working families are hurting. And, at a time where the need for health care is as important as ever, Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler voted to support the lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

We need leadership from people who will fight hard for every single one of us. In the past 10 years, our representative has chosen party over us, the people, time and time again. What has she done for us? Our community is hurting too much from her lack of leadership to let it keep happening.

I’m supporting Carolyn Long because I know she will fight hard for our access to affordable health care, the wellbeing of our small businesses, and to expand opportunities that will lift us out of this economic crisis.

Carolyn Phillips

Longview