Letters: About the Mayflower

In 1620, the little ship Mayflower sailed from England with 102 passengers bound for the New World and religious freedom. They were English Christians (called Puritans, but later called Pilgrims) who wanted to rule themselves in independent congregations instead of being ruled by the Church of England.

The expedition reached Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts in November after a 65-day voyage across the treacherous Atlantic Ocean. When the party finally reached its proposed settlement, five people had died and two babies had been born.

Many more Pilgrims died during the frigid winter. By March 1621, fewer than 60 Pilgrims had survived to celebrate the harvest we now know as "The First Thanksgiving." They invited a neighboring Native American chief and 90 of his tribe as guests who brought five deer to the feast, adding to the Pilgrims' own food provisions.

After thanking God for their survival and deliverance from religious persecution, the Pilgrims began setting the first permanent colony of Europeans in New England. The Mayflower Compact, by which they governed themselves, was to become famous.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Jack Malone

Longview