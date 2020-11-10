Letters: Abortion is law of the land

No man has the right to judge a woman's fraught decision to end an unwanted pregnancy. No man should force a woman to bear a baby with a birth defect that would cause that baby to suffer immeasurable pain or lost its life mere hours after birth. No man should insist a woman who was brutalized by rape must bear the spawn of the monster. No man would be able to endure all of these indignities that women have had to for generations upon generations. No man is that strong. Al of these decision are personal and no man has te right to deny a woman's right to decide one way or the other.