Letters: Abortion is law of the land

Letters: Abortion is law of the land

Abortions have declined steadily over the past 10 years and rarely are abortions used as a form of birth control, but if needed, it is the law of the land.

No man has the right to judge a woman's fraught decision to end an unwanted pregnancy. No man should force a woman to bear a baby with a birth defect that would cause that baby to suffer immeasurable pain or lost its life mere hours after birth. No man should insist a woman who was brutalized by rape must bear the spawn of the monster. No man would be able to endure all of these indignities that women have had to for generations upon generations. No man is that strong. Al of these decision are personal and no man has te right to deny a woman's right to decide one way or the other.

There is supposed to be a separation of church and state, of course there isn't any longer, so hypocritical men force their theology on their "wimmin folk." Except or bodies are ours, not yours We are no longer yours to enslave.

Rhea Crall

Ocean Park

Breaking News