Letters: Abbarno dedicated

I worked with Peter Abbarno on many community projects over the past 10 years. He dedicates himself to this community and tirelessly supports local organizations. That is why I am endorsing Peter Abbarno for state representative in the 20th Legislative District.

I first met Abbarno when I was serving as president of the United Way of Lewis County. Abbarno never hesitated to support and promote the United Way of Lewis County’s mission of lifting 30% of families out of poverty by 2030. Advocating for ALICE (Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed) individuals and families is something often missing from our elected leaders, not in Abbarno.

He has been a leader on the United Learning Center committee, advocating for early education and early intervention among working families. He recognizes ending inter-generational poverty is a long-term project that begins with access to early education. Building strong communities and promoting strong families is not only the hallmark of Abbarno’s campaign, but also evidenced by his actions.

Join me in supporting Peter Abbarno for state representative in the 20th Legislative District.

Todd Chaput

Chehalis