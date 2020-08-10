Letters: A well-deserved award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was thrilled when I read the July 30 report of the recognition of Andre Stepankowsky for receiving the June Anderson Almquist Lifetime Achievement Award in journalism.

The summary of Bob Gaston covers decades of dedicated journalism. We are so fortunate to receive a local newspaper guided by such values.

The July 30 issue is an excellent example of widespread features of local and national events, people, sports, issues.

Stepankowsky has striven for this excellence. I pray his legacy continues.

Dolphine VanZanten Mack

Longview