Letters: A well-deserved award

I was thrilled when I read the July 30 report of the recognition of Andre Stepankowsky for receiving the June Anderson Almquist Lifetime Achievement Award in journalism.
The summary of Bob Gaston covers decades of dedicated journalism. We are so fortunate to receive a local newspaper guided by such values.
The July 30 issue is an excellent example of widespread features of local and national events, people, sports, issues.
Stepankowsky has striven for this excellence. I pray his legacy continues.
Dolphine VanZanten Mack
Longview
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!