Letters: A steady senator

Our community is facing many complicated challenges in 2020. Consequently, it is critical that the 19th Legislative District (our district) be represented by someone with a deep knowledge and a strong track record of supporting Southwest Washington and supporting our district with critical economic development dollars. Sen, Dean Takko is a lifelong resident of the 19th District and he understands the needs of Southwest Washingtonians and works hard to bring needed funds home to address those needs.

Now is not the time for rhetoric. It is time to return Dean Takko to the senate. The citizens of the 19th District have a choice to make. Given the difficulties we have faced this year, do we want a freshman senator who will spend his time trying to understand what is going on? Or, do we want an experienced and steady senator with a proven track record of bringing home millions of dollars to support our local industries?

The answer is clear. Now more than ever, we need to keep Sen. Dean Takko in Olympia.

Mary Jane Melink

Longview