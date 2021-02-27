Letters: A simple precaution

Three times in the last five weeks, I have been to a business on Third Avenue in Longview, the most recent on Feb. 22. All three times none of the employees were wearing face coverings of any kind.

It is hard for me to understand the disdain this business obviously has for its customers. Are they so stupid that they are not aware that they could have the virus, be asymptomatic and be spreading the virus without knowing it or is it that they have absolutely no regard for the wellbeing of their customers?

Seeing a depiction of how the air from a sneeze or even just talking spreads out from a person's mouth gives ample proof that face coverings, especially masks, limit this to a great degree. Not foolproof, but a great help.

Again, it's hard for me to understand how anyone would not want to do something as simple as wearing a mask. It displays a callous disregard for others.

Carl Torgerson

Longview