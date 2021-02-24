 Skip to main content
Letters: A sham

In response to Mary Ann Johnson's letter of Feb. 18: Quite the opposite. The 43 votes to acquit did not sell their souls to the devil.

The 57 senators voting to convict sold theirs.

The second impeachment was embarrassing political theater. A sham. A snap maneuver passed in the House without a single herring or witness with fabricated evidence. It was so specious and unconstitutional that Chief Justice John Roberts, no conservative, refused to participate. The Democrats vote to bring forth witnesses was quickly reversed when they learned Republicans wanted to call and "depose" Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell. Hmm, that begs the question what did they know? And when did they know it?

No Mary Ann Johnson, Abraham Lincoln is looking down seeing his Grand Old Party the only thing standing between you and full blown tyranny.

McConnell plays both sides, but on this one he got it right.

Constitution: 43 Post Constitutional tyranny: 57. Thanks to the Democrats, impeachment has been bastardized into a political weapon to be used by hacks on both sides.

Darrell Osborne

Kalama

