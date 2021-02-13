Letters: A serious concern

This has been an issue ever since the Communists took over Mainland China in 1948. Taiwan (Formosa) was part of Nationalist China and never part of Communist China. It never joined with the Communists in 1949. Formosa broke with the Qing dynasty in 1895 and ceded to Japan. At the end of World War II, and the resumption of the civil war in China, the Nationalist government retreated to Taiwan and never ceded to the Communist government. Communist China (People's Republic of China) claims its ownership of Taiwan and rule over the 22 million-plus people living there. There is serious concern that the United States may give up its support and defense of democratic Taiwan as an appeasement to Communist China.