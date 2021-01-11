Letters: A rough day

In 1926, the undefeated Huskies from Washington could not find anyone to play them for the championship. A small southern college called Alabama was the only college that accepted the invitation.

George Wilson, an All-America running back for Washington and quarterback George Guttormsen were heavy favorites to secure the championship. Wilson was knocked out in the first half and carried off the field. Alabama was able to score twice in his absence. In the second half, Wilson came back in, still hurt but still a gamer, through a halfback pass to Guttormsen for a score. Guttormsen's extra point " drop kick" bounced off the cross bar. Alabama won 20-19. The beginning of that southern team's rise to prominence. Still hate them.