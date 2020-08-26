 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters: A real drag

Letters: A real drag

{{featured_button_text}}

Reacting to the judge’s recent ruling on his tax returns, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “This is a continuation of the witch hunt, the greatest witch hunt in history. There’s never been anything like it.”

The witch hunt has been over for a long long time. We found the witch and she is you.Your amateur hour at the White House is over. You now take the prize for having murdered thousands more Americans than the worst serial killer in history. So is the longest phony tax audit in history. We were on to you since Jan. 20, 2016, after you lied about the size of the small group that attended your inauguration. Time to return to your golden throne at the Tower. It’s been a real drag.

Dominic Ciancibelli

Kalama

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letters: Bad Actor

If the Kalama methanol plant is built, it would use as much gas as all industries in the state combined.

Letters

Letters: Unfair attacks

Attacks against Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler vollied by her opponent Carolyn Long and her supporters are despicable.

Letters

Letters: A better use

To defund the police doesn't mean totally defunding police departments. What it means is to reallocate the money by putting it to better use. …

Letters

Letters: Thanks for the help

A big thanks goes to the Cowlitz County Democratic Central Committee volunteers for the wonderful "Give 'em Hell, Harry!" fundraiser drive-thr…

Letters

Letters: Three questions

This is an open letter to Democrats who would like to answer one or more of my following three questions regarding the Democratic Party’s pres…

Letters

Letters: Vote and make it count

President Trump and his newly appointed, major contributor postmaster Louis DeJoy have deliberately and dramatically slowed down the postal ma…

Letters

Letters: Free and fair

Republicans cannot win nationally without cheating, and they know it. When President Trump said that "vote by mail" will mean Republicans will…

Letters

Letters: The last one

Kathleen Johnson's July 8 letter stated "we're in Great Tribulation," " global warming is God's final warning" ... "because of too much rebell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News