Letters: A real drag

Reacting to the judge’s recent ruling on his tax returns, President Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, “This is a continuation of the witch hunt, the greatest witch hunt in history. There’s never been anything like it.”

The witch hunt has been over for a long long time. We found the witch and she is you.Your amateur hour at the White House is over. You now take the prize for having murdered thousands more Americans than the worst serial killer in history. So is the longest phony tax audit in history. We were on to you since Jan. 20, 2016, after you lied about the size of the small group that attended your inauguration. Time to return to your golden throne at the Tower. It’s been a real drag.