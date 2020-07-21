Letters: A pledge against Walsh

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Walsh sees Commies.

Jim Walsh has pledged to keep fighting against the “BMW (no, it’s BLM) Communists” (TDN, July 15). Oh, please. Such an assertion is an attack on the expression of First Amendment rights of groups of people who dare stand up for a just cause. It reflects complete ignorance of both BLM and who they are as well as a similar ignorance about Communism (know something about thy enemies, Walsh). The BLM has nothing to do with the structure, expression or practice of Communism.

So, Jim Walsh, I challenge you to find and reference three specific points of information which illustrate or prove a clear and supported relationship between BLM activity and Communist doctrine. Put the statement into a letter to TDN, and prove me wrong. I am daring you; can you produce?

Walsh, your “pledge” would fit in nicely if this were the early 1950’s and you were recruiting for the John Birch Society, or maybe a white supremacist group. But it’s an election year. My vote will go to a candidate who knows what s/he is talking about. Not you. 19th Legislative District voters, I hope you follow suit.

Mark Bergeson

Longview

Editor's Note: When Jim Walsh made this remark, he was referring to drivers of BMW cars and not the Black Lives Matter movement.