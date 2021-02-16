Letters: A place in line

I am beyond privileged to receive my first dose of mRNA to teach my cells to amount a protective immune response to this virus. As a medical student and aspiring physician, I am grateful it will give me protection and safety for my future practice. I’d urge everyone to consider it for yourself and your families. -- Jennifer Gates (Bill Gates' daughter)

I am 75 years old with a disability and prone to weak lungs because of my inherited disease. The outlook for my receiving my first dose of vaccine is dubious at this point. It took my wife weeks of struggling to find an appointment for a shot and finally found an availability in another county. She had to drive quite a distance and wait in her car, go through two interrogations of paperwork before finally getting her first vaccine shot. When she might receive her booster shot is questionable at this point.